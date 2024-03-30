Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $781.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,444,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.