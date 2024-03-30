APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

