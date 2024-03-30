Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NYSE:WMT opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $47.82 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 497,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 780,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,393,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,990,016 shares of company stock worth $1,693,978,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

