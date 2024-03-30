Morgan Stanley Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $63.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NRG opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.