Morgan Stanley Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $63.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NRG stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

