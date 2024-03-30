Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.60.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

