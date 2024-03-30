Société Générale Société anonyme’s (SCGLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
