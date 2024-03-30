Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 155.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
