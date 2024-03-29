TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 873 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.4 %

EG stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. The stock had a trading volume of 240,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,095. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.