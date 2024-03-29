DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ META traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. 15,212,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.13, for a total transaction of $16,097,017.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock valued at $703,629,367. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

