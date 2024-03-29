Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $681,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total value of $374,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,504,435 shares of company stock worth $703,629,367. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

META traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

