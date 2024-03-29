TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,296. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $120.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

