TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,391 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,196,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,772,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

