TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,162 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,242,000 after buying an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYW stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

