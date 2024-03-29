TFB Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,124,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,407,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,330,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,225,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter.

FSIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 508,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,928. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.02.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

