TFB Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 305.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 132,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

