TFB Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDECFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:FDEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 14,804 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile



The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

