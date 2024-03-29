TFB Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shopify by 78.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $68,746,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

