Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,563. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $367.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

