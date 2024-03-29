1,200 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,032. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock worth $3,100,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

