Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $221,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock valued at $79,741,091. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

