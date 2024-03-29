Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $221,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Price Performance
Shares of ANET traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.77.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock valued at $79,741,091. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
