Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 84,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.