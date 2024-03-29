PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Up 0.3%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PABGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $42.06. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

