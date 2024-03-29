KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

