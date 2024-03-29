Contrasting Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 264.78 -$9.95 million ($1.61) -5.53 Enphase Energy $2.29 billion 7.17 $438.94 million $3.06 39.54

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 1 11 17 0 2.55

Ideal Power presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.30%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $153.65, indicating a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -4,977.50% -70.19% -61.75% Enphase Energy 19.16% 47.73% 13.65%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

