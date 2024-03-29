Aevo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $351.79 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00004593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aevo has traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $351.79 million and approximately $258.16 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 3.25121537 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $430,494,855.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

