Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC) Trading Down 0.4%

Keystone Positive Change Investment (LON:KPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.91). 268,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 144,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.92).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.58. The stock has a market cap of £140.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,540.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Keystone Positive Change Investment alerts:

Keystone Positive Change Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Keystone Positive Change Investment’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Keystone Positive Change Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Keystone Positive Change Investment

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Positive Change Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.