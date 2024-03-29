Xebra Brands (OTC:XBRAF) Trading 50.3% Higher

Xebra Brands Ltd. (OTC:XBRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 50.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 57,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 18,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Xebra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xebra Brands Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, design, and delivery of cannabis products in Canada and Mexico. It provides cannabis infused beverages, including seltzers, soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, waters, and energy and sport drinks; and wellness products that include capsules, tinctures, topicals, and intimate oils for personal care.

