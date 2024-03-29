Aurora Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATAK) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) were up 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 205,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 230,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Up 18.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 251,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

