ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDARCURE, and ITULAZAX/ITULATEK for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

