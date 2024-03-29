Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Up 0.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 1,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 111.86% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.