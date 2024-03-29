Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Down 2.1%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 74,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 180,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

