Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 8,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 646% from the average session volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BACA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

