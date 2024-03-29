Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Decreases By 34.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Charlotte’s Web Stock Up 1.8 %
Charlotte’s Web stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 661,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47.
About Charlotte’s Web
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Charlotte’s Web
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.