Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Decreases By 34.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 490,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Up 1.8 %

Charlotte’s Web stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 661,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.47.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

