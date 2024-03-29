Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.9 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

HMDPF traded up C$14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$107.05. 5,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52-week low of C$25.71 and a 52-week high of C$108.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.27.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.