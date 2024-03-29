Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 29th total of 86,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

