Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
About Cellnex Telecom
