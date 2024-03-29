Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

