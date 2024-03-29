General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326. General American Investors has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $79,148 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General American Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

