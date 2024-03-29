Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 29th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Denka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DENKF remained flat at $17.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. Denka has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

