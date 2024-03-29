Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of IPXXW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.