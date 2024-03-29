Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of IPXXW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

