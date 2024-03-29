Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,465. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.43.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

