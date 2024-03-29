Short Interest in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Increases By 57.9%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CALY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 1,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.