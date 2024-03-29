Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,035. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

