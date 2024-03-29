Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $344.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,965. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $241.02 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

