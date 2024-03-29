McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.