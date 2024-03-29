Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXP traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.75. 278,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

