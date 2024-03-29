Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,386,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.84.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

