Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $210.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,272,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

