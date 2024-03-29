Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,523. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

