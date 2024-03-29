Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,827,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Down 1.0 %

HRI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. The stock had a trading volume of 213,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

